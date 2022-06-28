Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €28.73 ($30.56) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.55. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

