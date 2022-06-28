Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,906.20 ($35.65).

FDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

FDEV opened at GBX 1,426 ($17.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £562.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,066 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,900 ($35.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,290.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,373.11.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

