FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FCN stock opened at $174.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

