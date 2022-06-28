fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $14.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.70.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

