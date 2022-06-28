Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

FTEK opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

