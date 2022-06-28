Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.0973

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $490,871.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,206.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.34 or 0.15752672 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00177812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00070274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.