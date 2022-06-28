Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Given New GBX 3,250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.36) to GBX 3,253 ($39.91) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 3,900 ($47.85) to GBX 3,300 ($40.49) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Future stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Future has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

