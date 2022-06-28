FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Spartan Delta Corp. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$12.19 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,227.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

