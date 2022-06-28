FY2022 EPS Estimates for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Athenex in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Athenex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 176.47% and a negative return on equity of 142.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ATNX opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

