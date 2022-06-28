FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Lowered by Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

