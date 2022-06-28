FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB increased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.92.

Shares of KEY opened at C$29.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.82. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$26.34 and a 52-week high of C$35.48.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.69%.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.