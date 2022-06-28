FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Empire (TSE:EMP) Issued By Desjardins

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.