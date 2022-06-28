FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.37 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.09%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,079,488.25.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

