FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amryt Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMYT. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $454.14 million, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,474 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $10,867,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,862,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 347,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

