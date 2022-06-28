FY2023 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.