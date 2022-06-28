G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

GIII opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

