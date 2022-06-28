Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.27 and a 200-day moving average of $283.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.