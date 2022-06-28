Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

NYSE:MCO opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

