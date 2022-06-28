Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $207,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in FOX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in FOX by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

FOX stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

