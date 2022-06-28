Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

