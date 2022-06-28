Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.