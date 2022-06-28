GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

GCM Mining stock opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$362.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.15. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.13.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$128.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GCM Mining will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCM Mining news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$272,060. Insiders have purchased 256,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,917 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price objective on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

