Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

