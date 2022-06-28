Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $55.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:G opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,856,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $41,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after acquiring an additional 787,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after acquiring an additional 573,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

