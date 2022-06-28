Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

