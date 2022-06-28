Glen William Gray Acquires 20,000 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) insider Glen William Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$273.83 million and a PE ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.42.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.010083 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.