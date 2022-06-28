Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $184.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.08.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

