Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 806 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 359.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

