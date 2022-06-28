GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given New 303.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 326.00 to 303.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $103.51 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $286.11. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

