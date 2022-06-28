Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $6.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Grab will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $161,045,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

