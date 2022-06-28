Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 4,981 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

