Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,169.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,472.31 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,037.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,006.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

