Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.13% of Trimble worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,203,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.