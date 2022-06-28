Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $177.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average of $199.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

