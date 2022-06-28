Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.35% of Hexcel worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

