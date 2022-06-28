Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TDY opened at $378.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
