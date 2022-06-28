Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 30,774 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 263.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.