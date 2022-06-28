Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 3,650 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 86,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 48,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

