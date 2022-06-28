Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 53 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

