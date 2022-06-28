Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

