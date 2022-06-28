Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.