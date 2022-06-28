Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in eBay by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $11,545,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eBay by 31.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Argus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

