Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $36.67 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

