Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.