Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

