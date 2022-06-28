Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Shares of VRTX opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

