Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

