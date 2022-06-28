Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

