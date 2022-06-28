Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 185 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.71. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.