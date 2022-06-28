Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 442 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $164.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

